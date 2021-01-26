Small wonders: Construction underway for 1st HabiJax tiny homes project

Two local organizations are joining forces to help make housing more affordable in Jacksonville.

Construction is underway for a new housing community on Jacksonville’s Westside, featuring 50 tiny homes.

Habitat for Humanity of Jacksonville, also known as HabiJax, and the Northeast Florida Builders Association are heading this project.

Other builders participating in this project include Dream Finders Homes, Dostie Homes, Encore Homes of North Florida, New Atlantic Builders, Providence Homes by Bill Cellar, Pulte Group, and TerraWise Homes.

“Well, it’s the first of its kind in Duval County. The homes are roughly 600 square feet. They will come furnished with appliances and internet access as well. So, it’s just a different way for us to serve the community in a different kind of structure,” said Monte Walker, CEO of HabiJax.

The community is made possible by a grant from the Delores Barr Weaver HabiJax Tiny House Fund at The Community Foundation for Northeast Florida.

The organizations expect to complete the houses in 90 days, with tenants ready to move in sometime during May.

Walker said this new project is bringing attention to the affordable housing crisis in Duval County.

“It’s widely known that anything over 30%, we consider cost burdens. We got over half the renters in Jacksonville are paying 50% or more of their monthly income for housing, which keeps them from investing in other things like health care, child care, food, and that has only worsened during the pandemic,” said Walker.

The houses will be affordable renter units for one and two person households.

HabiJax will work with social service agencies to find low-income candidates and referrals to rent out the new spaces.

While these homes may be tiny, their impact will be big.