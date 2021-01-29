Murals on Jacksonville’s Greenleaf & Crosby Building honor Black History Month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Take a stroll down Laura Street in Downtown Jacksonville near James Weldon Johnson Park right now, and you’ll spot murals on the historic Greenleaf and Crosby Building to honor Black History Month.

Specifically, the temporary murals are tributes to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Amanda Gorman, the youngest inaugural poet in American history. The murals were created by artist Amy Stump.

“She did a wonderful job. Wonderful!” said Demetria Orange, who was passing by the murals Thursday afternoon.

“It shows love, it shows appreciation and also it shows progress,” said James Jackson.

“I want to see it everywhere,” said Eric McNeil.

The murals were commissioned by The Law Offices of Phillips and Hunt and Folio Weekly. They’ll be on display until March or April.