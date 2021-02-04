Deputy repairs St. Johns County woman’s door after call for service

Deputy Lewis repaired a St. John County woman's front door after it was breached during a call for service.

A St. Johns County deputy got a shoutout on social media Thursday for going the extra mile on a recent call for service.

Deputies were answering a call from a woman who had barricaded herself and her child inside a closet in their apartment out of fear that someone had broken in, the Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

When they arrived, deputies found no signs of forced entry but, out of concern that an intruder could be in the apartment with the woman and her child, they breached the front door. Fortunately, no one but the family was inside.

But after clearing the residence, Deputy Lewis wanted to make sure the family felt safe for the rest of the night, so he grabbed some tools and bought some supplies to repair the damage to the doorway.

“She was gracious for the repairs so she and her child could sleep peacefully,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “Way to go, Deputy Lewis!”