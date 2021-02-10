Clay County crossing guard, WWII veteran gets surprise on 93rd birthday

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office gave a birthday shoutout to a special person on Wednesday afternoon.

Mel Garrett, known by many as “Mr. Mel,” turned 93 years old and was showered with love -- receiving balloons, cupcakes and cards.

“It’s the 54th anniversary of my 39th birthday,” Garrett joked.

Garrett served in the Pacific during World War II as a radio operator. He now helps students cross the street safely in Clay County.

May we just say, he looks amazing!

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office posted a sweet video on social media after surprising him for his birthday.