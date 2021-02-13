Nonprofit grocery store opens in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A new grocery store has opened in Northwest Jacksonville to make sure families have access to fresh, healthy food options.

Overflow Health Alliance opened Making Ends Meat this month along Moncrief Road.

“Research shows that for over 25 years, there has not been a food place for people in this community so tossing it around, they were like ‘Well, we’re going to do something about that,’ explained Howard King-Lafayette, manager of the grocery store. “It took a little while but we are here now and we are here to stay.”

King-Lafayette said members of the organization can shop at the store for free. It offers fresh produce, meat, snacks, milk and a variety of other grocery items. The store also has a tasting station.

“As they shop, they can stop by and have a snack and see how it tastes,” explained King-Lafayette. “We also give them ideas on how to fix healthy products with items like plantains, pineapples, smoothies and healthy products.”

The store opened on Feb. 6 at 4220 Moncrief Road.

“It’s been great; it’s been awesome,” said King-Lafayette about the community’s response. “Everyone that comes in, they are like ‘You guys are a blessing. Thank you for coming.’”