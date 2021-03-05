Going to Saturday’s Military Job Fair at The Players? See this first

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Players Championship hosts an annual Job Fair for veterans, active duty members, spouses and retirees to help them find a perfect fit in a new or continuing career.

Last year, Shaylyn Wilhelm found that perfect fit at the Military Job Fair after she moved to the First Coast with her family when her husband was stationed at Mayport just before the pandemic really started to rage in Florida.

Wilhelm said she’d been to job fairs before and didn’t have great experiences.

“But when I got to The Players Championship job fair, the entire atmosphere was different. Everyone there seemed really passionate about assisting military-connected individuals in finding employment,” she said.

Wilhelm’s perfect fit came with the Clay County Board of County Commissioners, and now she’s returning to the job fair this year as a recruitment specialist.

“I’ll be on the other side of the table where I’m privileged not only to serve the people of Clay County but to help other veterans, active duty members, spouses and retirees to find their perfect fit,” Wilhelm said.

She reminded everyone to bring a well-crafted resume and encouraged attendees to be willing to speak with All the employers who are at the event, because they are all passionate about serving those who have served our country.

“The biggest mistake is not showing up,” Wilhelm said. “You have to get out there. Put yourself in front of the employers. They really do want to help you to find your perfect fit.”

For more good advice from Wilhelm on how to make the best impression at the job fair, including how to sharpen your resume, watch the full interview at the top of this article.

The Military Job Fair is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday inside the main entrance of The Players Championship at 5360 Palm Valley Road. It’s outdoors and masks are required.