News4Jax teams up with TPC to support local veterans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Every year The Players Championship pays tribute to veteran and the men and women serving our country through its Military Appreciation Day. And 2021 is no exception.

The annual golf tournament had to cancel its traditional ceremony and concert due to public health concerns. But even though things might look a little different this year, The Players is carrying on with its tradition of giving back to the military community.

News4Jax and The Players are teaming up for a fundraiser to help local groups that support our military, including the Wounded Warrior Project and The Fire Watch, a nonprofit that aims to identify and help veterans and service members in crisis.

POSITIVELY JAX: Join the movement today

The 24-hour fundraiser, called Match4Military, is set for March 9. The mission is simple: raise money for nonprofit groups such as the Wounded Warrior Project and The Fire Watch, to end veteran suicide and give veterans the resources they need.

The best part is, The Players will match your donations up to $250,000. So every dollar you donate will be doubled — and go toward supporting a great cause.

Match4Military is just one way we’re embracing the Positively Jax lifestyle this year. We want to share 1,000 good deeds in hopes that your actions will inspire others. So, if you’re looking for a way to pitch in, here’s your chance.

The Players has been a champion for nonprofit organizations across Northeast Florida for decades, helping to raise more than $100 million for local charities over the years.

The fundraiser isn’t live just yet. But those interested in joining the cause and showing their support for the military community can log on to News4Jax on Tuesday, March 9, and we’ll have a link to the fundraiser’s donation page.

Join the movement

Sign up to join our Positively Jax movement. Then let us know how you plan to make a difference in our community, whether it’s through Match4Military or another way.