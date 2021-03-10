IKEA Jacksonville donates teddy bears, VR glasses to Ronald McDonald House

IKEA Jacksonville Donates Teddy Bears and VR Glasses to Children Staying at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – IKEA Jacksonville donated 500 plush teddy bears as part of IKEA’s nationwide “Let’s Play” Campaign which gives customers the opportunity to purchase new soft toys and donate them to a local organization.

The “Let’s Play” campaign is an 8-week campaign that ran November 1 – December 24, 2020 that generated support from hundreds of local IKEA supporters and employees.

IKEA Loyalty Manager, Andrea Dombrowski, was excited to personally deliver the variety of plush bears with other IKEA employees.

“We believe kids are the most important people in the world, and IKEA is excited to be part of their development through play and imagination as the building blocks for their future,” Dombrowski said. “When we looked at organizations that we felt would experience the greatest impact from this donation, it was an easy choice to choose Ronald McDonald House of Jacksonville.”

Each child served by Ronald McDonald House Charities of Jacksonville is welcomed with a brand-new teddy bear with a special message of comfort attached to it.

For more information, customers can visit www.IKEA-USA.com/Jacksonville or visit our location at 7801 Gate Parkway, Jacksonville, FL 32256.

