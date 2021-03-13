The Players recognizes Ronald McDonald House Jacksonville as charity of day

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The Players Championship tournament partner Grant Thornton selected the Ronald McDonald House Charities Jacksonville chapter to be the charity of the day on Saturday.

Ronald McDonald House of Jacksonville offers a “home away from home” for children and their families who must travel to Jacksonville for pediatric medical care.

Each family receives vital services such as meals and transportation, lodging and a community of care

Diane Boyle, executive director of Ronald McDonald House, said she is grateful to have the community’s support.

“The Players have helped us achieve our goals by helping raise awareness of the mission and how we help families,” said Boyle. “Today at this incredible event, the fans that are here, the fans that are watching from home on TV will understand how we support our families. Importantly, they will see the extraordinary impacts that The Players have on the nonprofit community in Jacksonville.”

For more information on Ronald McDonald House Jacksonville, click here.