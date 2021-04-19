Support local families through Nemours’ Annual Day of Giving

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – You can help support families throughout Northeast Florida with a donation Monday during Nemours Children’s Health System’s 3rd Annual Day of Giving.

Money raised during the hospital’s Day of Giving goes toward patient care and programs that are not covered by health insurance. In addition, the annual fundraiser also benefits patient and family support funds as well as research for children’s care.

Nemours will be hosting a phone bank from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. To make a donation to this fundraiser, just dial 1-800-366-9598 or 904-346-4630 during the listed hours on Monday.

The goal of the phone bank, which will air on Channel 4, is to raise $75,000 to support the 84,000 children Nemours cares for each year.

“A not-for-profit organization, Nemours Children’s Health System covers roughly $24 million each year in medical services for children who are uninsured or underinsured,” said Maggie Hightower, director of fund development for Nemours. “With our 3rd Annual Day of Giving, Nemours hopes to raise funds to benefit patient and family support funds for the neediest in our community, as well as research.”

Aside from being a leading provider of specialized care for young patients, Nemours has been supportive of the community response to the pandemic, including COVID-19 testing, flexible options for virtual care and patient advice regarding schools, masking and vaccines.

To donate or learn more, visit Nemours’ Day of Giving page.