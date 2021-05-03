Nonprofit shares achievements during ‘Goodwill Week’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Goodwill Industries of North Florida reviewed its accomplishments and is thanking all who have helped by declaring May 3-7 as Goodwill Week.

They want the community to know that 92 cents of every dollar spent is used for programs and services, nearly 10,000 tons of things donated to Goodwill were diverted from landfills in the last two years and more than 3,800 people have been placed in jobs around Northeast Florida.

Goodwill provided more details of its achievements and locations where people can go to donate, shop or get help.