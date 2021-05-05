Best advice from mom: Put family first

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All month long we are celebrating mom.

We are asking what’s the best advice your mom ever gave you.

Then, each week we will pick a winner and announce it on The Morning Show

Our first winner is Heather Sexsion.

She says the best advice her mom, Cristina, ever gave her was to put family first.

She says, “Family is everything to my mother and for that reason emphasis is put on being ever present in each other’s lives. For this reason, I was surrounded by love and support growing up. These morals are continued with my own children now and will continue living on.”

We are giving Heather a $250 gift card.

If you would like to be a Positively Jax winner like Heather, share your best advice with us in 50 words or less.