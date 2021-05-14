Clay County woman brought to tears after anonymous mom pays for her son’s birthday cake

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – An anonymous woman, who lost her son a few years ago, spread some positivity and love by paying for a Clay County mother’s birthday cake she was picking up for her son’s birthday.

On Thursday, Melanie Andrews Pitts went to pick up the birthday cake she had preordered for her son Graham’s 18th birthday.

She learned the cake from the Publix at Fleming Island Shopping Center had already been paid for.

“I am completely overwhelmed by what happened this afternoon at the Publix bakery,” Pitts said in a Facebook post. “I was there to pick up a birthday cake that I ordered for my son’s 18th birthday and the lady behind the counter explained to me that the cake had been paid for and that the card on the box would explain.”

The note left with the birthday cake read: “Hello. Today is my son’s 36th birthday. It is his 4th in Heaven. I wanted to honor and remember him by paying it forward. I paid for your loved one’s birthday cake. It’s my hope that you will forget about all the crazy little details of having a party and enjoy celebrating your loved one’s life. Take tons of pictures and videos and enjoy every moment of today. May you make tons of precious memories to remember for a lifetime. God Bless You and Yours, James’ mom.”

Pitts said she was immediately overwhelmed when she started reading the note that the anonymous person left.

“I opened the card and started crying as I read about how James’ mom honors his memory by paying for a birthday cake for someone each year since she lost her dear son. Her note was so poignant as today I was watching some old videos on my computer from when Graham was just a little boy,” she wrote.

Pitts had a message she wanted to send to the anonymous mother: “Thank you from the bottom of my heart. God bless you and your family.”