Kickoff party for Highway to Help Heroes takes place during grand opening of WheelHouse San Pablo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Saturday was the grand opening of the new WheelHouse in San Pablo, but it was also the kickoff party for the fifth annual Highway to Help Heroes drive.

WheelHouse is what’s known as a “garage condo” complex -- made for storing and working on vehicles like exotic cars.

Highway to Help Heroes is a speed-limit event where exotic car owners get to take their babies out for a spin while raising money for local first responders.

“Any excuse to get together and bring together some good people, cool cars and the support such a great cause, great people -- no-brainer,” said David Wallace, with WheelHouse.

All proceeds from Highway to Help Heroes will go to the Jacksonville Fraternal Order of Police Foundation and K9s for Warriors.

The event will officially be held on Saturday, June 5.