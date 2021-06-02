Best advice from dad: Don’t expect others to love you if you don’t love yourself

Shari Kendall and her dad, David Kendall, are the first winners of our Celebrate Your Dad contest.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Father’s Day is right around the corner, and to help you celebrate the occasion, we’re giving away five $250 gift cards in June as part of our Positively Jax “Celebrate Your Dad” campaign.

We are asking you to share the best advice your dad ever gave you (along with a photo of your awesome dad). Then, each week we will randomly pick a winner and announce it on The Morning Show.

The first winners of our Celebrate Your Dad contest are Shari Kendall and her father, David!

Shari was adopted when she was just 9 days old. The best advice her dad ever gave her is: “If you don’t love yourself, you can’t expect others to love you.”

Shari will be taking home a $250 gift card, but we still have four more gift cards to give away.

You must be a News4Jax Insider to enter. Go to News4Jax.com/profile.

The deadline to enter is June 29.