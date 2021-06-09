Best advice from dad: Hard work never killed anyone

Donald Koonce was nominated by his son, Zane, for our Celebrate Your Dad contest.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In honor of Father’s Day, we’re celebrating dads all month long by giving away five $250 gift cards in June as part of our Positively Jax “Celebrate Your Dad” campaign.

We are asking you to share the best advice your dad ever gave you (along with a photo of your awesome dad). Then, each week we will randomly pick a winner and announce it on The Morning Show.

The second winners of our Celebrate Your Dad contest are Zane Koonce and his father, Donald.

Zane says the best advice his dad ever gave was this: “Always provide for your family. Hard work never killed anyone.”

Zane will be taking home a $250 gift card, but we still have three more gift cards to give away.

You must be a News4Jax Insider to enter. Go to News4Jax.com/profile.

The deadline to enter is June 29.