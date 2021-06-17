Positively Jax Day: ‘Mama Audrey’ keeps up fight to help homeless

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For 30 years, Audrey Edwards-Turner left her mark on in the lives of Jacksonville’s children through lessons in the classroom. Today, the woman known as “Mama Audrey” continues to be a force for good in our community.

“I’m just happy with what I do, and I’m excited about just being out there just helping people and just doing what I can do to make life better for someone,” Edwards-Turner recently told The Morning Show anchor Bruce Hamilton.

In March 2019, News4JAX recognized Edwards-Turner with a Positively Jax Award for her work helping those struggling to make ends meet.

“Mama Audrey” works year-round to help the area’s homeless — collecting food, shoes, blankets, sweaters, jackets, and all sorts of things for people who don’t have a roof over their heads. And once a week, she goes to a number of locations around town to distribute those items to the homeless.

News4JAX caught up with this local difference maker to celebrate eight years of Positively JAX and to discuss how being a positive role model and helping others is the secret to her happiness.

“Every day, you have to be positive, you know,” she said. “Yes I do, I go through things, I cry, I pray. I think it’s just a love that God has put in my heart, and there’s nobody that can take that from me.”