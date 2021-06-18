Local 8th grader’s Eagle Scout Project is making a Positively Jax difference

Will Laird's Eagle Scout Project was to refurbish the playground areas at Clay County's domestic violence shelter, Quigley House.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Will Laird is an enterprising eighth-grader who is making a Positively Jax difference. This young man is also working toward earning the Boy Scouts’ highest honor, becoming an Eagle Scout. And among the requirements is completing an “Eagle Scout Project.”

Will decide he wanted to support Quigley House, a domestic violence shelter. He assembled and led a group of volunteers to help refurbish the playground areas at the Clay County facility.

He and his team of 20 volunteers raised almost $2,100 for the project. Then they went to work.

The group pressure washed the playground and two separate outdoor seating areas. Then they built and stained a picnic table, sanded and stained another picnic table, pressure washed two outdoor tables and surrounding fencing, pressure washed and refurbished an outdoor basketball court.

But they didn’t stop there. The surrounding area had to look good. The team removed 30 bags of leaves, pulled weeds, spread 40 bags of pine bark nuggets, and refurbished a wooden outdoor playground set.

With the leftover financial donations, they bought a new soccer goal, soccer balls, basketballs, nerf footballs and sidewalk chalk.

After 205 hours of community service, it’s safe to say Will and his team definitely made a Positively Jax difference.