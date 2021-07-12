Donate shoes to Kicks for the Kids

Kicks for the Kids is collecting shoes for students who might not have shoes to wear to school. Please help by donating new shoes for children in kindergarten through high school.

Our drop off locations are: WJXT Channel 4, Fields Auto Group Dealerships, Jacksonville-area Tire Outlets; Closets By Design, 121 Financial Credit Union Branches, 1st Place Sports, Meow and Barks Boutique, Fragrant Body Oilz, and 1 Foxy Lady Cafe. Addresses for our drop-off locations are below.

Kicks for the Kids Shoe Drive ends on Sunday, Aug. 1. The shoe giveaway event takes place Aug. 3-7. Families will need to book appointments for each child. Registration details for the giveaway event will be announced soon.

Drop off locations for new shoes:

WJXT Channel 4

4 Broadcast Pl., 32207

Fields Auto Group Dealerships

Fields Cadillac of Jacksonville, 7999 Blanding Blvd., 32244

Lexus of Orange Park, 7040 Blanding Blvd., 32244

Mercedes Benz Orange Park, 7018 Blanding Blvd., 32244

Porsche Jacksonville, 10100 Atlantic Blvd., 32225

Lexus of Jacksonville, 10259 Atlantic Blvd., 32225

Mercedes Benz Jacksonville, 10231 Atlantic Blvd., 32225

Land Rover Jaguar, 11217 Atlantic Blvd., 32225

Cadillac St. Augustine, 375 Outlet Mall Blvd., 32084

Tire Outlet

1250 3rd St. North, 32250

10220 New Berlin Rd., 32226

4854 San Juan Ave., 32210

10995 N Main St., 32218

11460 Beach Blvd., 32246

463371 State Rd. 200 W, 32097

9213 Merrill Rd., 32225

Closets By Design of the First Coast

3728 Philips Highway, Suite 301, 32207

121 Financial Credit Union Branches

1st Place Sports

Meow and Barks Boutique

1537 San Marco Blvd., 32207

Fragrant Body Oilz

5310 Lenox Ave., 32225

1 Foxy Lady Cafe