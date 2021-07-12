Donate shoes to Kicks for the Kids

Kicks for the Kids is collecting shoes for students who might not have shoes to wear to school. Please help by donating new shoes for children in kindergarten through high school.
Our drop off locations are: WJXT Channel 4, Fields Auto Group Dealerships, Jacksonville-area Tire Outlets; Closets By Design, 121 Financial Credit Union Branches, 1st Place Sports, Meow and Barks Boutique, Fragrant Body Oilz, and 1 Foxy Lady Cafe. Addresses for our drop-off locations are below.
Kicks for the Kids Shoe Drive ends on Sunday, Aug. 1. The shoe giveaway event takes place Aug. 3-7. Families will need to book appointments for each child. Registration details for the giveaway event will be announced soon.
Drop off locations for new shoes:
WJXT Channel 4
- 4 Broadcast Pl., 32207
Fields Auto Group Dealerships
- Fields Cadillac of Jacksonville, 7999 Blanding Blvd., 32244
- Lexus of Orange Park, 7040 Blanding Blvd., 32244
- Mercedes Benz Orange Park, 7018 Blanding Blvd., 32244
- Porsche Jacksonville, 10100 Atlantic Blvd., 32225
- Lexus of Jacksonville, 10259 Atlantic Blvd., 32225
- Mercedes Benz Jacksonville, 10231 Atlantic Blvd., 32225
- Land Rover Jaguar, 11217 Atlantic Blvd., 32225
- Cadillac St. Augustine, 375 Outlet Mall Blvd., 32084
Tire Outlet
- 1250 3rd St. North, 32250
- 10220 New Berlin Rd., 32226
- 4854 San Juan Ave., 32210
- 10995 N Main St., 32218
- 11460 Beach Blvd., 32246
- 463371 State Rd. 200 W, 32097
- 9213 Merrill Rd., 32225
Closets By Design of the First Coast
- 3728 Philips Highway, Suite 301, 32207
121 Financial Credit Union Branches
1st Place Sports
Meow and Barks Boutique
- 1537 San Marco Blvd., 32207
Fragrant Body Oilz
- 5310 Lenox Ave., 32225
1 Foxy Lady Cafe
- 1837 N. Pearl St., 32206