PFLAG Jacksonville receives $1,000 donation from Winn-Dixie, Harveys stores

Carianne Luter
, Social Media Producer

Jax PFLAG chapter receives $1,000 donation from Winn-Dixie, Harveys stores
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The associates of Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of local Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores donated $10,000 to support LGBTQ+ organizations in their local communities.

The Jacksonville Chapter of PFLAG received a $1,000 donation. PFLAG serves to provide peer support, education, and advocacy to LGBTQ+ people, their parents and families and allies in the First Coast community.

The donation was made possible by SEG’s associate allies who purchased PRIDE-themed t-shirts designed and produced by the grocer to celebrate differences and encourage individuals to be their true, authentic selves.

“SEG stores are committed to cultivating a culture of belonging and inclusion that directly reflects the diverse communities it serves, a release said. “Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie care passionately about North Florida neighbors and are proud to help amplify the voices of underrepresented sectors of the community that are often left unheard.”

