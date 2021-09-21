Jacksonville law firm makes donation to support resettlement of Afghan refugees

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local law firm made a donation to support the resettlement of Afghan refugees.

Pajcic & Pajcic on Tuesday presented a $50,000 gift to Catholic Charities Jacksonville.

The agency plans to resettle hundreds of refugees and their families, many of whom fled Afghanistan when U.S. troops pulled out of the country last month. The money will fund everything from furniture to food and clothing.

“We also hope that our donation helps to spur other people in the community, other businesses, other individuals also donate and help these families as they establish here in Florida and become part of our community,” said attorney Seth Pajcic.

Leaders of Catholic Charities say they expect about 200 Afghan refugees to settle in Jacksonville.