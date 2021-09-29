Jacksonville teen battling life-threatening condition gets surprise trip to NYC

Chloe Provenza with friends, family during her visit to Calvet Couture Bridal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville 17-year-old was surprised Wednesday with her dream trip to New York City and Kleinfeld Bridal.

The upscale bridal boutique is starred in the television show, Say Yes to the Dress, which appears on TLC.

On Wednesday morning, Calvet Couture Bridal in Ponte Vedra Beach opened its shop early, and Dreams Come True surprised Chloe Provenza with the details of her trip to the Big Apple.

She learned about it via a video message from Lisa Fuhrman, with Kleinfeld Bridal.

“I just want to let you know we can’t wait to see you at Kleinfeld in New York City,” Fuhrman said.

According to Dreams Come True, which is helping make the trip possible, Provenza and her mother will spend five days and four nights in NYC. The trip includes a meet-and-greet with Randy Fenoli, who stars in Say Yes to the Dress.

The mother and daughter will also visit the Top of The Rock observatory, The Metropolitan Museum of Art and see Wicked at the Gershwin Theatre.

Provenza was referred to Dreams Come True following a cerebral palsy diagnosis, which was the result of a stroke.

The 17-year-old loves the show Say Yes to the Dress. It was one of the series she watched most during her recovery from a surgery while she was hospitalized.

The trip was sponsored by The Players, a community partner of Dreams Come True.