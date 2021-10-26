6-year-old raised money to buy costumes for children at Sulzbacher. The Players then matched her fundraising goal

Brinkley Minter, has been very busy raising money to give children at the Sulzbacher Center a chance to join in the spooky Halloween fun. The Players Championship heard about her mission and was inspired to join her quest.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local 6-year-old has been raising money to buy Halloween costumes for children at Suzlbacher.

Inspired to join Brinkley Minter’s quest, The Players Championship matched her fundraising goal with a surprise $5,000 donation to Sulzbacher.

The surprise came on Monday when Brinkley was visiting the Sulzbacher Village on Monday.

“Thank you so much for your grand idea. You do incredible work, and becuase of what you’ve done, this community is a better place, so thank you very much. I really appreciate it,” said Mat Welch, The Players 2022 Tournament chairman. “Great job — you did a really great job.”

Halloween is Brinkley’s favorite holiday, and she wanted to make sure other children got a chance to put on costumes to celebrate. She has been saving up donations — more than $5,000 — to get costumes for the children at the homeless center by painting and selling art on a GoFundMe page her mother created more than a month ago called “Brinkley’s costume fundraiser.”

“The fact that people in the community were so receptive to us and wanted to support her with her goals — so really good feeling,” said Gwynne Minter, Brinkley’s mother. “I’m really proud of her.”

Brinkley had no idea her special project would mean not only costumes for children at Sulzbacher but also more help for the nonprofit that serves them.

Brinkley seemed a little overwhelmed by all the cameras and fuss made about her, but she was very excited, and her act of kindness has even received national news attention.