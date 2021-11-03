Jacksonville school’s ‘Player of the Year’ award taking name of student who inspires many

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Even in death, a Jacksonville high school student will continue to inspire young students.

Talen Birt, 16, lost his battle with cancer in August. A special ceremony was held Tuesday night, and his name will now be used as an award presented to athletes at a middle school he once attended.

Birt played football and baseball at the school -- Springfield Middle. At halftime during a Tuesday night game, his parents received the declaration, which states that from this year on, its “Outstanding Player of the Year” award will be named after him.

Birt was diagnosed with an aggressive bone cancer in early 2019, and just a few months later, he could no longer walk.

His entire school -- and the organization Dreams Come True -- rolled out the welcome mat in grand fashion when Birt was strong enough to enjoy the surprise greeting on his first day as an 11th grader at Andrew Jackson High School.

Even when doctors said he had just three months to live, his mother said, his positive spirit gave others hope.

“He’s blessed so many people that I didn’t even know,” said his mother, Michelle. “I’ve had people come up to me to work to say that his kindness, his patience, his courage, his smile has blessed them.”

Birt’s father, Matthew, said his family is now blessing other young people by teaming up with the organization Community Foundation to provide scholarships for disenfranchised students.

“That’s our duty now is to go spread love to other families, other kids, make sure kids are getting the necessary things that they need and just staying strong,” he said.

The family is also planning a walk and a car show for the beginning of next year to help raise funds for the scholarships, and to continue Birt’s legacy.