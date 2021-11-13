Krawl’n for the Fallen honors those lost in the line of duty with off-road weekend event

Off-Road United, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting families who’ve lost a loved one in the line of duty, is hosting its largest annual fundraising event -- Krawl’n for the Fallen -- this weekend at the Florida International Rally & Motorsport Park in Starke.

Krawl’n for the Fallen is one of the largest off-road events held in Florida. Last year, nearly 700 registered jeeps, more than 1,500 attendees, about 70 vendors participated to help more than 130 survivors being honored, tended by more than 60 volunteers. That event raised more than $80,000 to support families of the fallen.

The Krawl’n for the Fallen event raises awareness, honors and remembers officers and K9s who have been lost in the line of duty.

The three-day event provides an environment where survivors, law enforcement agencies and supporters can enjoy fellowship, food, vendors, trail riding, camping, entertainment and raffles, organizers said.

Ad

“Krawln is an event to remember the fallen, honor those still serving and show our respect for the families that have made the ultimate sacrifice,” said founder and host Christine Johnson. “We bring survivors out for a weekend of fun for them to forget about their worries and just enjoy themselves, as well as let our current law enforcement officers be able to take a break and not worry about anything.”

Johnson lost her brother-in-law in the line of duty on Father’s Day in 2003.

“I would just like to say that if there are any officers or survivors out there who have lost an officer in the line of duty, know that they will never be forgotten,” Johnson said. “We will always remember.”