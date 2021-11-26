Pop-up laundry service for those in need Saturday at the beaches

Current Initiatives will be hosting a pop-up free laundry event in Jacksonville on Saturday.

Volunteers will be washing and drying hundreds of loads of laundry Saturday for those in need in the Jacksonville area with a pop-up laundry service on Mayport Road.

The free event, which is also taking place in Tampa, is put on by nonprofit Current Initiatives.

It’s scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Veterans Coin Laundry at 2292 Mayport Road, Unit 24.

Organizers said too often, families are forced to choose between cleaning their clothes or putting food on the table and the Laundry Project is committed to helping to help ease that financial burden. Studies have shown that having clean laundry is also a contributing factor to one’s overall health and well-being.

The Laundry Project provides the funds and cleaning products necessary to wash and dry laundry for anyone in need by creating a caring space at the laundromat.

Palm Beach Autographs and Devocean Style are the partnering sponsors for the Jacksonville event.

Organizers said since 2008, the Laundry Project has washed over 212,600 loads of laundry for more than 20,800 families, in 815 laundry service projects in 53 cities nationwide.