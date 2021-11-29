‘Jeepin’ Christmas at the Farm’ event to collect toys for foster care children

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The second annual “Jeepin’ Christmas at the Farm” event aims to bring smiles to the faces of foster care children in our area.

The event will be a toy drive that caters specifically to children who may not receive the merry and bright Christmas they deserve. There are currently 210 children in foster care in Jacksonville alone, Amy Switzer, event coordinator, said.

The event will take place Saturday, Dec. 4, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 1510 Halsema Road North in Jacksonville. Everyone is welcome, and if you own a Jeep, show it off!

Switzer said nearly 100 Jeeps arrived last year.

There will be animals, live music, raffles and food, and Santa will be in attendance!

The toy drive this year is for the National Youth Advocate Program (NYAP). They are an organization that places children in the local Jacksonville area for the foster system. The toys collected will be given to local foster care children.

If you’d like to donate, please buy a new toy for a child up to age 18.

There are about 19,000 children in foster care in Florida. About 600 children waiting for permanent placement are without identified families.