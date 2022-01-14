Community invited to welcome Afghan family newly settled in Jacksonville Beach

Shamila and 3-month-old Dunya are starting a new life in Jacksonville Beach with Shamila's husband Kaihan, a former Afghan combat interpreter.

A former Afghan combat interpreter who fought alongside American troops in his native Afghanistan has found a new home in Jacksonville Beach, along with his wife and new baby.

Save our Allies, an Afghan rescue organization that helps people resettle, wants to help the community welcome them.

News4JAX news partner WJCT News said Kaihan, who graduated from the National Military Academy of Afghanistan, served as a translator and military pilot for the U.S. government. His service and support for the Americans meant he and his wife, Shamila, had to be evacuated from Kabul as the Taliban took over the city.

Their daughter, Dunya, was born on a U.S. military aircraft during the evacuation, WJCT reported. She is now 3 months old.

Carol Williams of Ponte Vedra organized a board of seven Ponte Vedra families to welcome, support, and resettle Kaihan, Shamila, and Dunya. Williams is sponsoring the family. The group has provided housing, furniture, clothes and children’s items to the family, WJCT said.

The public is invited to a Welcome to Your New American Home pizza party to welcome the family to Jacksonville Beach. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Greater Beaches VFW Post 3270 at 915 8th Ave S., Jacksonville Beach.

Gift cards to support the family’s resettlement are encouraged.