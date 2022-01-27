Puppy left for dead along Jacksonville roadway will soon be medically cleared for adoption

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A puppy left for dead gets a new lease on life and may soon get a new forever home and family.

Five-month-old Jack will soon be medically cleared for adoption at the Jacksonville Humane Society.

Thanks to an anonymous good Samaritan, Jack was able to receive life-saving treatment.

A woman found Jack barely moving on the side of a Jacksonville roadway. She believes he may have been hit by a car.

“He was not able to walk, so she rushed him here to JHS, and we were able to take him in,” explained Lindsay Layendecker, JHS spokesperson.

Humane Society veterinarians quickly learned Jack’s spinal cord in his neck had been fractured. The veterinarians immediately began treating Jack’s injury to save his life and allow him to safely recover without further injuring his spinal cord.

Layendecker says typical injuries to dogs hit by cars are injuries to the hips. She says Jack was very fortunate to survive a spinal cord injury and even more fortunate that a good Samaritan quickly came to his aid and got him to the Humane Society.

“Yes, it’s not the most typical injury we see when animals are hit by a car, so it depends on where the impact is. He is very lucky because this type of injury is more difficult to treat, but we’re thankful for the donors who make it possible for us to give dogs like Jack a second chance,” Layendecker said. “We could not do it without them.”

Now, Jack is closer to being medically cleared for adoption. JHS says his amazing story is an example of how easy it is to positively change an animal’s life.

“Someone saw an animal in trouble and did the right thing. They did something,” Layendecker said.

Because of Jack’s injury, he will always have to be walked with a leash attached to a harness and not a collar.

JHS says that if anyone is looking to monetarily contribute to the care of Jack or injured animals like him, you can go to jaxhumane.org/donate. One of the Humane Society’s donors is matching all donations up to $5,000.