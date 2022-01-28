Generation WOW needs mentors to help promote ‘positive, possible’ for young girls

It's about making young girls leaders. Generation Wow holds conferences to give girls and women a chance to inspire, educate, and motivate one another.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Generation WOW is an organization created around the voices of girls promoting the positive and possible that is available in more than 40 schools across the country, including in Duval County.

Their annual conference gives girls and women from Duval, St. Johns, and Clay counties a chance to inspire, educate, and motivate one another and give them the resources they need to succeed.

Bringing communities together to advance young women is the goal behind their “WOW the Experience,” but the group needs mentors before its ninth annual “WOW the Experience.”

“We’ve always had this wonderful wonderful collection of women all over our region raising their hands to say I want to help girls. I want to pay it forward. It’s someone who actually wants to do exactly that, who wants to make a difference in the trajectory of a girl’s life,” said Donna Orender, Generation WOW Founder.

Student and Generation WOW Leader Hope Freedman is a junior at Ponte Vedra High School and has been a part of the organization since she was in 8th grade. She founded the first-generation WOW club for middle school in her first year and credits her boost in confidence from being a part of Generation WOW.

“Throughout my time at WOW, I found myself becoming more confident in my own ability to achieve things. And I think it’s very empowering to see all these mentors around you who have achieved such amazing things,” said Freedman.

“It’s about the girl women energy that suffuses everybody. Hope can tell you that,” said Orender. “With this belief in themselves and also an understanding of where they can be in the world. And also, providing that kind of inspiration that help girls believe and also providing them knowledge on where they can go and telling them they can get there.”

Through a partnership with United Way, Generation WOW girls can win a grant that lets them create impactful community service projects.

“Because of this money, I was able to start the WOW period project. And through that, I have supplied 25,000 period supplies to 3 high schools, 3 middle schools, one K-12, and 2 elementary schools in my community,” said Freedman.

They’ve also provided supplies to refugees and the St. Augustine Homeless Coalition.

There will be a unique but global event happening at this year’s conference called the Geraldine Mentor Walk. It will take place in 45 countries, giving the mentors and young ladies a chance to get to know each other better to kick off their relationships that will extend into the school year.

This conference is set for Tuesday, Feb. 15 at UNF’s Fine Arts Center. You can find more information on how to become a mentor or how to get your child involved, here.