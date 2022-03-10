Registration opens Thursday for free dental care clinic this weekend in Orange Park

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – Registration opened Thursday morning for a free clinic this weekend for adults in need of dental care who don’t have insurance or can’t afford the procedures.

Last year the Smiles for Miles outreach helped 77 patients with 79 extractions and 29 fillings completed. In total $45,275 of care was given out, according to Sunrise Emergency & Family Dental Care, which runs the outreach.

This year, the goal is to reach 100 patients and provide $60,000 worth of care at the clinic, which will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Sunrise office on Wells Road in Orange Park.

To participate, you need to register ahead of time at the Sunrise office. Registration opened at 7 a.m. Thursday.

Dr. Michael Thomasino, Dr. Raj Patel and four other dentists, seven dental assistants, two hygienists and five office staff will run the clinic on Saturday, performing procedures such as fillings, extractions and others that fall under emergency dental care.

“Everyone deserves the standard of care when it comes to your teeth whether or not you have insurance,” the group said.