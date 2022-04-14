Subaru of Jacksonville donates nearly $158,000 to Wolfson Children’s Hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This year’s Subaru Share the Love campaign resulted in Subaru of Jacksonville’s largest donation yet to Wolfson Children’s Hospital.

Leaders from Wolfson Children’s accepted a $157,889.47 check from Subaru of Jacksonville’s owners Thursday.

The Jacksonville location’s donation was the largest charitable gift of all Subaru dealerships nationwide.

The donation will help fund care and advanced technology to treat critically ill and injured children at Wolfson Children’s Hospital, along with child passenger safety education through THE PLAYERS Center for Child Health at Wolfson Children’s, a release said.

During this year’s campaign, Subaru donated $250 for every new vehicle purchased or leased from Subaru of Jacksonville between November 18, 2021, and January 3, 2022. Customers could choose from four national charities for the $250 donation – including ASPCA, Make a Wish Foundation, Meals on Wheels and the National Park Foundation – or Subaru of Jacksonville’s hometown charity, Wolfson Children’s Hospital.

Ad

Subaru of Jacksonville matched every $250 donation, plus more, regardless of the charity chosen by the customer.

“With every passing year of this partnership, we feel more and more fortunate to be in a position to make these donations,” said Phil Porter, owner of Subaru of Jacksonville. “We haven’t always been able to make a donation like this, but the growth and success of the Subaru brand has truly helped us make a huge impact in and around our community. We consider it an honor to be able to support the hospital and all of the families that are helped each and every day.”

As a not-for-profit organization, Wolfson Children’s Hospital relies on charitable donations to provide world-class, specialized pediatric care for all children in the region, regardless of their ability to pay.

Click here to learn more.