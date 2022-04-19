72º

LIVE

Positively Jax

The Jax Gents win national step championship ‘Stomp Wars’

Jacksonville team wins 15th annual Stomp Wars in High School Boys Division

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Jax Gents, Positively Jax
Jax Gents win Stomp Wars national step championship

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.The Jax Gents, recognized as America’s best male high school step team, won Stomp Wars USA on April 9 at the Uta College Park Arena in Arlington, Texas.

The Rockteen Youth Foundation, alongside other partners, awarded three senior Jax Gents members with scholarships including $2,500 financial awards, 50,000 American Airline points and $150 book vouchers.

The team was selected from nearly 100 other submissions and earned the opportunity to compete against the top 20 teams in the nation.

This is the first time an all-male program from Florida, the Southeast and East Coast, won the national championship, according to a release.

In becoming the 2022 champions, The Jax Gents defeated the 13-time national champions and is only one of three teams nationally to earn the title.

Jax Gents Inc. is a youth leadership program in Jacksonville, Florida. The organization was founded by Mari D. Gloster in 2016.

Stomp Wars National Champs

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in communications.

email