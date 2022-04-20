Atlantic Beach holding supply drive for Ukraine refugees resettling in Jacksonville area

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – The City of Atlantic Beach is conducting a supply drive on April 22 and 23 to collect items that will be used to furnish apartments for Ukraine refugees who will resettle in the Jacksonville area.

The drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday at the City Hall Parking Lot on Seminole Road.

The refugees will be welcomed by Catholic Charities and provided with furnished apartments and supportive services until they get on their feet.

“While the exact number of families is not yet known, they expect at least 100 individuals, many young families with children,” a release said.

The collection truck will be in the parking lot at Jack Russell Park between city hall and the tennis courts.

Items needed are new or gently used bathroom and kitchen supplies and small appliances, sheets and towels, baby supplies and car seats, cleaning supplies and other small items that anyone might need to set up an apartment starting from scratch.

Ad

Click here for the full supply list and additional information. You can also click here to purchase new items on the city’s official Amazon page.