Looking for a way to help refugees from Ukraine? Atlantic Beach is collecting donations

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – Catholic Charities is expecting at least 100 Ukraine refugees, including many young families with children, to resettle in the Jacksonville area, and you can help the organization prepare for their arrival.

Catholic Charities will welcome the refugees and provide them with furnished apartments and supportive services until they get on their feet.

The City of Atlantic Beach is conducting a drive to collect items that will be used to furnish those apartments. Catholic Charities said it already has plenty of furniture and clothing so they don’t need any other donations of those things.

What they do need are new or gently used bathroom and kitchen supplies and small appliances, sheets and towels, baby supplies and car seats, cleaning supplies and other small items that anyone might need to set up an apartment starting from scratch.

Think about what you needed when you moved out on your own for the first time -- that’s what they’re looking for.

You can find a full supply list and more information at www.coab.us/ukraine.

And if you’d like to order new items, there is an “AB Loves Ukraine” Amazon link. The city said even if the items don’t arrive in time for the donation drive, you can drop them at City Hall and they will be transported to Catholic Charities at a later time.

The drive will take place this Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The collection truck will be in the parking lot at Jack Russell Park between city hall and the tennis courts.