Dunkin’ gives more than 50 dozen doughnuts, gift cards to Wolfson Children’s Hospital staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Dunkin’ of Jacksonville on Wednesday gave more than 50 dozen doughnuts to Wolfson Children’s Hospital nurses and staff.

The coffee and baked goods company also presented $3,750 in gift cards to nurses at the hospital in Jacksonville.

The doughnuts and gift cards were presented about 9 a.m. to Cicely “CC” Brooks, Vice President of Patient Care Services at Wolfson Children’s Hospital, in the new Borowy Family Children’s Critical Care Tower.

The donation was in celebration of Nurses Week, which began Friday, May 6, and continues through Thursday, May 12.