Hundreds help during annual ‘Miracle on Ashley Street’ event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Clara White Mission hosted its 28th annual Miracle on Ashley Street food distribution event on Friday.

News4JAX is a proud sponsor of the event, which was a chance to give back and come together as a community. The event is Clara White Mission’s signature fundraiser to help address homelessness and meet the needs of the under served.

Guests paid $25 to the Clara White Mission for access to the event which featured local celebrity guests. News4JAX anchors Bruce Hamilton and Melanie Lawson helped serve food, and meteorologist Richard Nunn hosted the event.

Jacksonville City Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman, CEO and president of the Clara White Mission, said she was happy to be back and helping those in our area.

“I am just excited that after COVID that we can come back and serve the community,” Pittman said.

The theme of the menu was “The Four Seasons!” People who are homeless ate for free.

“We have fish and grits, we have Holley’s Bar B Q, Blue Diner, Pepper Pot Restaurant and Cupcake Fifty,” Pittman said.

The Clara White Mission has existed for 119 years, dedicated to serving the needs of the less fortunate in our community.