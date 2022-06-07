Donate to USO and get free U.S. flag on Flag Day

An American flag blowing in the wind.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – 2022 marks the 245th anniversary of the United States adopting the American flag as its official symbol.

It was June 14, 1777, when the Second Continental Congress made a resolution that denoted the 13 red and white alternating stripes and 13 stars in a circular pattern on a blue background as the national banner. In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation that officially established June 14 as Flag Day, and on August 3, 1949, National Flag Day was established by an Act of Congress.

News4JAX, through its Positively JAX movement, would like to offer you the opportunity to take home a new American flag. We only ask that you donate at least one item to help stock the USO at the Jacksonville International Airport to support America’s military members who pass through or come home to Jacksonville.

On Tuesday, June 14 you can bring that item to the WJXT-Channel 4 studios located at 4 Broadcast Place, Jacksonville, FL 32207. Simply walk the item into the lobby and you’ll be greeted with a new 3x5 American flag to proudly display.

The flags will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis until we run out.

Recommended Snack & Toiletry Items for USO:

Note: brands are not important, as the product sold. We do not endorse any product! All products are single-serving unless noted:

SNACK ITEMS

· Granola Bars, and types and flavors of them

· Apple sauce 6 pack of favors. For example, apple with, mango, peach, etc.

· Snack Fruit pack

· 10oz Cran-Apple Juice and other assorted Juice in single servings

· Kool-Aid Singles (mixed with single bottled water)

· Country Time “On the Go” (mixed with single bottled water)

· Macaroni and Cheese (singles ready to eat just add water)

· Cheez IT (Small singles)

· Cookies, 100 Calorie Snacks (no packages or boxes of large amounts)

· Cheese and Crackers (all sorts of flavors will work)

· Cup of soup ONLY! (Romaine) Noodles, all flavors.

· Pop-Tarts

· Instant Oatmeal Variety Pack

· Crystal Light Iced Tea (all flavors)

· Trail Mix (small individual packets)

· Raisins in small boxes (white raisins also)

· Chicken or Tuna, ready-to-eat snacks, has crackers in the package. They are also called “Lunch Kits”

TOILETRIES