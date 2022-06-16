Hyatt Regency Jacksonville kicks off ‘Month of Service’ in Paws-itively Jax fashion

Employees at Hyatt Regency are asking everyone to take part in their "month of service." News4JAX reporter Aaron Farrar joins us from downtown with more on how you can take part.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville company is choosing to make its mark in the community through a “Month of Service.”

Hyatt Regency Jacksonville launched the initiative Thursday with its first event -- walking the more than 125 dogs at the Jacksonville Humane Society.

Employees are volunteering to give back during nearly 10 different events scheduled throughout the city to give a helping hand to those who may need it.

Ryan O’Hara, the hotel’s director of operations, said he hopes these are ways to show they care about the community beyond their roles at the hotel and to encourage others to find opportunities to give back.

“This month’s initiative is really one that was driven by the colleagues. One that was important to the issues that were important to them,” O’Hara said. “We have a lot of current colleagues that have adopted through the Humane Society. Animals are very important to them, so this was one of many things that Hyatt Regency Jacksonville felt would be just a great opportunity to give back to the community.”

Cady Lewis said she started her job at the hotel just two weeks ago and signing up for as many events as she could was a no-brainer.

“I just moved to the area so I wanted a chance to get involved in the community. I really love dogs. Even back where I used to live I always wanted to be around dogs,” Lewis said. “I think it is important for everyone to really show their support to the area.”

Other events the employees will participate in this month include a blood drive Friday afternoon, a job fair at the hotel and a chance for kids at the Hubbard House, a shelter for victims of domestic violence, to cook their own pizzas in the hotel’s kitchen.