Southeastern Grocers raises more than $1.25M to support scholarships for military family members

Southeastern Grocers announceds the donation of more than $1.25 million to Folds of Honor.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With the help of customers, Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Jacksonville-based grocery store chain Winn-Dixie, raised more than $1.25 million through an annual six-week donation program to support scholarships for members of military families.

Southeastern Grocers announced the donation to Folds of Honor on Wednesday, July 6.

The company’s fifth tour of giving was held from Wednesday, May 25, through Tuesday, July 5, to benefit the nonprofit, which provides educational scholarships to children and spouses of military members who died while serving in the United States armed forces or those who are now disabled.

The SEG Gives Foundation, the charitable arm of Southeastern Grocers, pledged $100,000 to Folds of Honor to begin the tour. During the community donation program, customers of Winn-Dixie, as well as Harveys Supermarket and Fresco y Más, could donate $1 or $5 or round up their total grocery bill to the nearest dollar at check out. In addition, the last three weeks of the campaign included Military Mondays, with the SEG Gives Foundation matching weekend in-store donations up to $100,000 for a total of $300,000.

All of the money donated to Folds of Honor will go directly to providing more than 250 educational scholarships for military legacies. Scholarships awarded through the organization provide private education tuition and tutoring for children in grades K-12, along with higher education tuition assistance for children, spouses and dependents.

Since 2018, Southeastern Grocers has raised more than $6.75 million for Folds of Honor, which has allocated over 1,350 educational scholarships to the children and spouses of military members impacted by their loved one’s call to duty.

Folds of Honor has awarded abourt 35,000 scholarships since 2007.