Southeastern Grocers pledges $100K to support scholarships for military family members

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Jacksonville-based grocery store chain Winn-Dixie, has announced the launch of its annual six-week community donation program to support scholarships for members of military families.

The company’s fifth tour of giving benefits Folds of Honor, a nonprofit that provides educational scholarships to children and spouses of military members who died while serving in the United States armed forces or those who are now disabled.

The SEG Gives Foundation, the charitable arm of Southeastern Grocers, has pledged $100,000 to Folds of Honor to begin the tour of giving.

And now through July 5, customers of Winn-Dixie, as well as Harveys Supermarket and Fresco y Más, can donate $1 or $5 or round up their total grocery bill to the nearest dollar at check out. All of the money donated to Folds of Honor will help to provide private education tuition and tutoring for children in grades K-12, along with higher education tuition assistance for spouses and dependents.

“As we enter our fifth tour of giving in support of Folds of Honor, I am reminded of the great triumph we have achieved together to provide more than 1,100 educational scholarships to the spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members. We must never forget what our service members and their families have sacrificed for our country. They have foregone holidays, celebrations and even lost loved ones in exchange for our freedom. Particularly in times of adversity, it is important to honor the legacies of our American heroes who have given it all for us,” said Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of Southeastern Grocers.

Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, CEO and founder of Folds of Honor, said, “Through the support of great American companies like Southeastern Grocers and patriotic individuals, we’re ensuring no family is left behind on the field of battle. We are proud to be entering the fifth year of our partnership with Southeastern Grocers, and grateful for their continued commitment to our mission to narrow the education gap for our country’s future leaders. Every cent donated adds up to make a difference in the lives of our scholarship recipients.”

Southeastern Grocers has raised more than $5.5 million for Folds of Honor since 2018, which has allocated over 1,100 educational scholarships to the children and spouses of military members impacted by their loved one’s call to duty.

Since 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded approximately 35,000 educational scholarships.