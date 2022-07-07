Florida nonprofit hosting food distribution event in Jacksonville this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With the effects of inflation, grocery prices are soaring. To help alleviate some of the financial pressure of grocery shopping, Jacksonville residents can take advantage of receiving free fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods this weekend.

The food distribution, hosted by the nonprofit Farm Share, will happen on Saturday, July 9, at 9 a.m. until supplies last.

The event is held at the St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on 2961 University Boulevard North.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, distribution is drive-thru only and you are required to wear a mask.

Farm Share works with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections. It serves all 67 counties in Florida, distributing over 751 million pounds of food, valued at more than $1.9 billion.

For more information about Farm Share, visit FarmShare.org.