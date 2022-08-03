CAST for Kids: Blending inclusion with the joy of fishing

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Thursday morning, the local chapter of the group CAST for Kids will hold a fishing tournament for children with special needs.

The event aims to blend inclusion with the joy of fishing -- giving children with disabilities the chance to go on fishing trips.

A few slots are still open, and there’s still time to register your child!

The group will launch from Camachee Cove on Harbor Drive in St. Augustine around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday. The itinerary includes 2-3 hours of fishing, a lunch, and an awards celebration where your child will receive a personalized plaque!

This is the St. Johns County chapters’ first event and the founders said it’s about inspiring hope.

“The children are going out and the parents are going with them,” Michael Beauregard, who launched the C.A.S.T. for Kids chapter, said. “To educate the parent as well, like ‘you can do this. You can do this. This is what’s out there’. Look at the enjoyment they’re having and what their experience is. And if you need help, we’re here.”

Theresa Davidson works with Beauregard, and like him, she loves going for that perfect catch.

“One of our captains is a gentleman who’s in a wheelchair,” Davidson said. “He has set his boat up that is all wheelchair accessible. So, we’re really excited for somebody who has walked their journey of life in a wheelchair to show the children that anything is possible.”

Beauregard said he wants this to be an annual event and plans to expand in the future.

