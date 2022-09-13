Fitness enthusiast who survived car crash hopes her story will inspire others

A fitness enthusiast who aspires to become a social media influencer wants to inspire people who may share her traumatic experiences.

About two years ago, Kailee Boss was critically injured in a car crash in Flagler County while trying to avoid hitting another vehicle that pulled onto the roadway.

“Every bone in my face shattered, my right clavicle shattered, and I lost my right eye in the accident,” Boss said.

Photo from scene of crash.

Boss, 26, said she should have died from trauma to the rest of her body, but she said she was told by doctors, “My muscle mass is what led me, to my survival through my coma, through my therapy, everything.”

She underwent numerous surgeries and eventually received a prosthetic eye.

“At first, I was super insecure with how I looked, so I would go to the gym at 3 and 4 a.m. when there was nobody there just to make sure I go my workout in for the day,” Boss said. “And it helped me gain my confidence back.”

Nowadays, Boss is hitting the gym during regular hours when others are also working out. She trains every day at Anytime Fitness in Lakewood, and when she picks up the weights, she said, her mentality is: “Always beast mode.”

Boss said she hopes her story will encourage others.

“If people are going through the same stuff as me, I just want to be a good support to them so they can reach out and say, ‘Hey, do you have any pointers for me?’” Boss said. “Even people going through their daily struggles, I just want to help people get through their life tell them, ‘Hey, it’s OK.’”

Boss has more than 1,000 followers on Instagram.

She said she has more facial surgeries ahead of her. She also said she continues to adjust to only being able to see out of one eye.