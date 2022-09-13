Following military veteran’s death, his family gets new roof on Arlington home

The family of Victor Hunt, who died in July, is getting a new roof from Tadlock Roofing.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a local military veteran who recently died is getting a new roof on their Arlington home.

The Hunt family lost their husband and father, Victor Hunt, in July.

His loved ones — including his son, Lucas, who has special needs — were left living in a home with a roof that was leaking and desperately needed to be replaced, but they couldn’t afford to pay the deductible for their insurance.

A sales representative from Tadlock Roofing met the family through day-to-day roofing business, and after hearing about their plight, the company’s management decided to provide the family with a roof — free of charge — as part of its effort to help those in need.

“I started crying, and I told my husband, guess what? That’s one less stress I have to worry about. I just inherited the home and I have no clue how to start from one side of the house to the other,” said Mollie Hunt, Victor Hunt’s daughter. “I was so thankful. I was crying.”

The family said Lucas Hunt was faced with having to live in a group home because of the conditions resulting from the leaky roof, but now that the roof is fixed, he will be able to stay at home with them.