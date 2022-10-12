Clay County Fairgrounds supply drive collects $20,000, 35,000 items; Truck convoy heads to Southwest Florida Wednesday

The Clay County Fairgrounds said it collected more than 35,000 items, 7,500 pounds of animal food, 300 bales of hay and $20,000 — all of which took off to South Florida Wednesday to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian.

A convoy of truck drivers left the fairgrounds around 6 a.m. They are heading to areas including Pine Island, Punta Gorda, and Cape Coral.

How You Can Help: Donate to the News4JAX/Red Cross Ian Relief Drive

News4JAX spoke to the Executive director of the Clay County Fair. She said she was overwhelmed by the response.

“I’m not an emotional person, it takes a lot,” Tasha Hyder said. “But I’ve had some tears this week.”

Hyder thanked everyone who donated to the cause. The trucks are expected to arrive in Southwest Florida Wednesday afternoon.