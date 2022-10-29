VyStar gives local residents free admission to popular attractions in November to show ‘Good is everywhere’

2 weeks later, VyStar’s online banking system still locked up & some customers locked out

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – VyStar is giving back to the community with its “Good is everywhere” celebration, allowing Northeast Florida residents the opportunity to explore some of Jacksonville’s popular attractions for free, courtesy of the credit union.

VyStar announced Friday the launch of its “Good is everywhere” celebration which allows residents to take advantage of free admission to six different Jacksonville attractions beginning in early November.

“Good is everywhere is a unique opportunity for us to amplify our purpose to do good, highlight the impactful work of our local nonprofit partners and bring communities together to enjoy these attractions. We are very excited to invite residents and visitors of all ages to join us in having a great time at some of the area’s top destinations,” said VyStar President Brian Wolfburg.

Participation is not limited VyStar members -- all are welcome to participate and have a good time.

Admission is free at the following attractions on the dates listed:

Jacksonville Arboretum & Gardens: Free admission on Nov. 2

MOCA Jacksonville: Free admission every Saturday beginning Nov. 5

Jacksonville Naval Museum’s USS Orleck: Free admission on Nov. 5

Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens: Free admission on Nov. 7

Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens: Free admission on Nov. 11

Museum of Science & History: Free admission on Nov. 11

Employees of the credit union will also be volunteering at various nonprofit organizations such as Feeding Northeast Florida, Habitat for Humanity of Jacksonville, The Arc Jacksonville and other organizations in surrounding areas. VyStar will also make charitable donations to each nonprofit.

Registration is required. All reserved spots are for general admission only.

Visit www.info4.vystarcu.org/goodiseverywhere to reserve your spot.