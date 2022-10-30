Donate Shoeboxes of Love to help Jacksonville’s homeless

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – You can make a difference in the lives of the homeless by donating to the City Rescue Mission’s Annual Shoeboxes of Love project. Share the holiday spirit by donating personal care items for homeless men and women in our community.

The Shoeboxes of Love project is for individuals or groups who want to make a boxed toiletry kit for a homeless person that comes to CRM’s emergency shelter at New Life Inn. People come with little to nothing, so shoeboxes filled with personal hygiene items are a small way to provide hope to those in need.

Shoeboxes of Love are filled with personal care and toiletry items to help those living on Jacksonville's streets. (WJXT)

Please remember that most of these people carry their possessions in a backpack and larger items become heavy. Donors are asked to wrap the box with a blanket and indicate on each box whether it is for a man, a woman, or a child (boy or girl).

City Rescue Mission, Closets by Design and WJXT-Channel 4 are collecting these shoeboxes Nov. 1-30.

MEN AND WOMEN (Travel size toiletries) KIDS (Travel size toiletries) Blanket • Toothbrush, toothpaste, dental floss (No mouthwash due to alcohol content) • Shampoo/conditioner • Deodorant • Soap/washcloth • Shaving cream/disposable razors • Sunscreen • Tissues/Wet Wipes • Hand or body lotion • Small devotional • Mints • Socks • Brush or comb Children’s body wash or soap • Children’s shampoo/conditioner • Children’s toothpaste & toothbrush • Tissues • Body lotion • A small book or toy • Hairbrush

Shoeboxes of Love may be dropped off at:

City Rescue Mission, 426 S. McDuff Ave., 32254

Closets by Design, 3728 Phillips Highway Suite 301 & 304, 32207

WJXT studios at 4 Broadcast Place, 32207