LIST: Turkey giveaways, food distribution events ahead of Thanksgiving in Northeast Florida

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and many organizations have stepped up to help families in Northeast Florida.

Many are in need of support this holiday season due to rising prices — and some families are recovering from recent hurricanes.

To help make Thanksgiving a little brighter, News4JAX has compiled a list of giveaways and distribution events in our surrounding areas.

Duval County

Feeding Northeast Florida Hosts Turkey Time with the Jaguars on Nov. 18 at 2 p.m.

Feeding Northeast Florida will host its annual Turkey Time with the Jaguars distribution, in partnership with the Jacksonville Jaguars and TECO Peoples Gas, on Friday, Nov. 18 at Lot J of TIAA Bank Field. The event brings together Jaguars players, staff, members of The ROAR, Jaxson de Ville, food bank representatives and community volunteers to distribute turkeys and other holiday staples and produce to those in need in advance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Address: 1 TIAA Bank Field Dr Jacksonville, FL 32202

Annual Pendas Law Turkey Giveaway on Nov. 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The Pendas Law Firm continues its tradition of giving back to the community. The firm will distribute the turkeys to families most in need, on Monday, Nov. 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at their office. Any families in need are welcome to stop by and receive a free turkey. However, the distribution is on a first-come, first-served basis with one turkey per family. Address: 3250 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32207.

Morgan & Morgan and Feeding Northeast Florida on Nov. 19

Morgan & Morgan and Feeding Northeast Florida (FNEFL) have partnered together for FNEFL’s annual Harvest Helpings Initiative. The program will distribute turkeys, fresh produce, and pantry staples to those in need in Duval County. Address: Lonnie Miller Park SEG 7689 Price Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32209 *Morgan & Morgan’s Disaster Response RV will be on-site*

Clay County

Free community Thanksgiving feast for Clay County on Nov. 24 from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

First Baptist Church of Orange Park, alongside other local churches, will sponsor the Annual Feast of Plenty — a free meal for anyone who needs it. The event will be held on Thanksgiving Day from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. in the gymnasium at First Baptist Church, 1140 Kingsley Ave., Orange Park, FL 32073. Volunteers will deliver meals to the elderly, shut-ins, the disabled, those in physical rehabilitation, or those working and unable to prepare a traditional Thanksgiving meal. To schedule a delivery call Ruth at 904-214-5120, Cassandra at 904-502-0553 or Kathy at 904-525-0762 before Thanksgiving Day. Members from the four host churches will prepare smoked turkey & dressing with gravy, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, cornbread and rolls served with hot cider, coffee, sweet tea and lemonade. A variety of holiday pies will be served for dessert. The gymnasium will be transformed into a huge family dining room filled with wonderful holiday aromas and smiles, and volunteers will wait on tables to serve guests a delicious sit-down meal.

St. Johns County

We Feed St. Augustine Thanksgiving Turkey Event at SEA Community Center on Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

SEA Community Center — alongside United Way, Humana, Epic Cure, Inc, Junior Service League, Flagler College, We Feed, Inc, Bailey Insurance Group and others — will be giving away free turkeys, free hygiene items, chef-prepared hot meals, free produce and more at the SEA Community Center on Nov. 18. Address: 6408 Armstrong Rd, Elkton, FL 32033.

