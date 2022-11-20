Popular coffee shop known for inclusive hiring opens in San Marco

Bitty and Beau’s, a popular coffee franchise known for its inclusive hiring, is now open in Jacksonville.

The San Marco Square coffee shop is run by people with special needs allowing those with intellectual and developmental differences to thrive.

News4JAX was there on Saturday at the grand opening of the shop and dozens of people lined up outside to grab a cup.

“32 the people who work here not only get paid, but they also form friendships and a place of belonging and they learn to do things they didn’t know they could do before they worked here,” said Ben Wright, co-founder of the coffee chain. “People with IDD can work anywhere if businesses will choose to innovate their systems, processes and procedures.”

There are now 15 Bitty and Beau’s stores across the country.

The San Marco location has already hired 25 people from the special needs community and hope to bring on even more team members in the future.